Anne Sigler, at 88 years old, said she has been protesting for abortion access since 1954.
“I hope (politicians) will leave women’s business to women, for gosh sake,” she said.
Sigler was one of about 10,000 people who showed up to the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest the possible end to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. The event, one of several rallies that occurred across the country, was filled with speakers and chants as protesters stood in 95-degree heat.
Chants frequently included calls to remove elected officials from office.
Diana Gomez, advocacy director at Progress Texas and one of the emcees at the event, told CNHI News that she hopes people not only understand that they are not alone in the fight for abortion access, but also that they need to make their voices heard come November.
“One of the most important ways to fight back against people taking away their access to abortion is to elect politicians who are going to unapologetically fight for abortion access,” Gomez said.
Also present Saturday were several Texas Democratic leaders, including congressional candidate Greg Casar, U.S. Rep. Lyon Doggett and former state Sen. Wendy Davis.
Casar, too, encouraged attendees to vote.
“Texans bought us abortion rights across the county, and it’s sure as hell going to be Texans that defend them,” Casar said.
The outcry for abortion access has grown louder since a leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court apparently called for the end of the longstanding precedent. In the draft opinion, its author, Justice Samuel Alito, said Roe was neither “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition” nor “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty,” and called for the decision on abortion access to be returned to states.
Many advocates now fear that should the draft opinion be solidified, it will have an immediate impact in Texas, where a so-called trigger law was passed last summer. The law would ban all abortions 30 days after a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe is released.
For Paxton Smith, the potential is terrifying.
Smith rose to fame last year when she swapped her valedictorian speech for one that criticized the controversial Texas abortion law known as Senate Bill 8, or the Heartbeat Act. The law bans all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, before most individuals know they are pregnant. It also deputized enforcement to citizens, allowing people to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion after six weeks.
Smith, who spoke at Saturday’s event, said she is “terrified” that states will have the ability to incarcerate people who have an abortion “because politicians have decided that their personal beliefs are more important than our survival.”
“I’m really scared because right now I live in a country where my own rights to control my body and my own rights to control my life are not mine, but it's the states’,” Smith said.
While the rally was met with a handful of counterprotesters, the day remained calm.
Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, did not attend the rally Saturday but previously told CNHI News that he encourages people to peacefully protest as his organization did last January, particularly as the opinion is only a draft and not an official decision.
He said he believed there would be less anger if abortion rights advocates saw the ways the state is helping mothers through its Alternatives to Abortions program. The state Legislature last session allotted $100 million to the program, which would provide counseling, material assistance and social services for up to three years after birth.
Pojman said he believes most politicians agree that it is a program that should receive continued funding.
“We just have never met a woman who sought an abortion as her first choice; it's always a second choice. It's always something that's not desired, but is sought out because there is a perception that there's not adequate alternatives,” Pojman said. “We want to change that understanding.”
