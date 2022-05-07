Huntsville Independent School District has two theatre programs for students of Huntsville schools and the surrounding community to enjoy.
The HISD Children's Summer Theatre Camp is a one-week theatre day camp for children ages 7-13. The camp will culminate into TWO performances for the public. This year, the camp production will be the musical, "Annie, Jr."
HISD has been producing the Summer Children's Theatre program for five years, under the direction of HHS Head Theatre Director Velvia Keithley.
"This is my favorite time of the year," Keithley said. "I love seeing all the excited little faces of children from all over Huntsville, Willis, Trinity, private schools and homeschooled come and find joy on the stage."
The HISD Children's Summer Theatre camp was formerly Huntsville Community Theatre Children's Theatre, which was also started by Keithley in 2010.
"I brought the program over to HISD once HCT folded. I was very sad to see HCT go, but bringing the program to HISD has been wonderful. I am so supported by our administration. Dr. Sheppard, Mr. Roberts and have supported these programs and our high school theatre program every step of the way," said Keithley, who also heads the HHS Hornet Drama Teen Theatre Academy.
This one-week theatre-intensive for students ages 13-18.
"Once the children aged out of the camp, they wanted to do more. So I started the academy for the older students," Keithley stated. "Unlike the camp, which produces a full musical, the academy works to give the students a varied skill set by working on multiple types of theatre."
The academy focuses on Broadway musical theatre, contemporary theatre, and Shakespearean and classic theatre. Workshops and courses are taught by theatre professionals with varying backgrounds and, like the camp, end with two public performances.
This year, among other instructors, SHSU Professor Kevin Crouch will be hosting a stage combat workshop for the academy students. Professor Crouch holds an M.F.A in Acting from New York University and teaches beginning acting, stage movement for the actor, stage combat and acting/directing workshop. He is a member of the Actors' Equity Association, Society of American Fight Directors and the National Alliance of Acting Teachers.
"My daughter, Johanna, a junior theatre major, is in his stage movement course now. She showed me a bit of footage from their stage combat work and it was amazing. I immediately contacted him to teach a workshop for our academy. He's an amazing performer and instructor," said Keithley.
Keithley was also able to secure SHSU senior musical theatre student Brandon Lozano as the academy vocal coach. Lozano has been featured in SHSU productions "Once On This Island," "Hands on a Hardbody" and "Memphis." Brandon is working professionally with the AD Players at the George Theatre in Houston. After graduation, he will continue to work professionally.
Both programs are held at Huntsville High School in the auditorium. Pre-Registration is currently for both the programs. Interested parties can sign up online at hhshornetdrama.net. Registration and auditions for the children's camp are Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. Registration and auditions for the teen academy are Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m.
Contact Velvia Keithley at vkeithley@huntsville-isd.org for more information or questions.
