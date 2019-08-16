The Constable in Precinct 4, Gene Bartee, prides himself in his community service, since he grew up in a world complete with it.
Constables serve all civil process generated in the county, as well as any sent into the county. They also serve as the bailiff for the precinct Justice of the Peace, as well as for District Court.
However, Precinct 4 is slightly different, as it has an incorporated city and school district that doesn’t have a police force. So Bartee, along with deputy constables, provides most of the law enforcement for his precinct.
“It’s all about community service,” he said. “The constable has been nicknamed the people’s police. People like to talk to people they know, and I’ve been here 52 years. They would rather talk to me than call the law.”
Bartee said he mostly deals with civil matters, such as property disputes — sometimes sitting both parties down, giving them a third party view, and settle things without a court proceeding.
In addition to being a constable, Bartee was a volunteer firefighter for about 20 years. He also is involved with the New Waverly 4-H club, and assists many organizations with auctions, which he does as a hobby.
“I grew up in the world of community service,” he said. “If you go into a project looking for something back, it will never come together, but if you do it from the heart, it will be fulfilling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.