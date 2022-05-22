Matt Weintritt/The Huntsville Item State Rep. Lois Kolkhorst spoke to members of the Sam Houston Tea Party during the group’s meeting at Alpha Omega Academy Monday evening. Kolkhorst spoke to the group about the importance of electing conservative leadership for the state of Texas and on the increasing cost of health care and how Texas deals with federal health care reform. For more information on the Sam Houston Tea Party, visit www.samhoustonteaparty.com.