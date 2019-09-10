Huntsville Police Sgt. Wade Roberts said the love of community was instilled into him by his grandfather Pacho Roberts, a paragon of the Huntsville community.
The form that it takes comes from his years of investigation, and his love of children.
“Everything I’m involved with stems from my involvement with my children,” he said. “I spent 4 1/2 years investigating online exploitation crimes at the state level. I try to spend as much time as I can teaching kids about internet safety.”
Roberts said he also does a lot of active shooter-based training with the community.
“The internet brings the entire world into the home,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t know that, even in my generation. We will do outreach for anyone about this. We try to do as much as we can with education in schools.”
