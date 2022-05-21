In 2008, Huntsville Public Library employee Richard Lane became interested in providing a preparatory course for area immigrants who were seeking citizenship. He began a partnership between the library and the Center for Law, Engagement and Politics (LEAP), which has served hundreds of immigrants and spurred dozens of SHSU students to volunteer while benefitting immigrants, volunteers and the community.
“It’s a unique program,” noted LEAP Center Director Mike Yawn, “involving multiple levels of partnership, all of which, we hope, benefit the community.”
Each spring, the library selects a LEAP intern to lead the program under the supervision of, the library Adult Literacy Coordinator Mary Kokot. This semester, sophomore criminal justice major Jocelyn Vazquez was selected as the intern and she worked to recruit immigrants eager to earn their citizenship.
“It was a great opportunity to help people while also learning about all the services provided by local government and volunteers,” Vasquez said.
Those volunteers and LEAP Ambassadors, along with Yawn, Vazquez and Kokot provided instruction for the five-week program. The weekly sessions, which ran about two-and-a-half hours, involved a mix of presentations, discussion, and small-group assistance.
LEAP Ambassador Morgan Robertson explained that the group is teaching while also learning.
“I think our primary lesson is the value of civic involvement, but we are also being exposed to other people’s cultures and experiences and learning more about the naturalization process,” said Robertson.
That process involves speaking, reading and writing English, while also knowing key facts about U.S. history and politics. The program supplements this knowledge, however, by bringing in guest speakers. This year, speakers included Rosa Ramirez from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Robert Cates, an immigration attorney serving the Conroe and Huntsville areas.
“Seeking citizenship is one of the most important decisions any foreign national can make. It requires careful consideration of the responsibilities that every U.S. citizen has, while also offering the possibility of life-changing opportunities. I am so proud to see our community engaged and was happy to provide an overview of the legal steps involved in the naturalization process.”
The process for obtaining citizenship spans years, but once immigrants apply for citizenship, the timetable is unpredictable. For some, there may be a wait that lasts for years. For others, it may just be a few months.
Roxana Woychesin was scheduled for her naturalization exam just five months after applying for citizenship, with the test falling in the third week of the preparatory course. Robertson and another LEAP Ambassador Jessica Cuevas, offered after-hours assistance. Woychesin, armed with her own intellect and preparation passed on her first try.
“I am grateful for the community’s support and the amazing help of the HPL and LEAP,” said Woychesin.
“I hope we were able to help her,” said Cuevas, “but I know she helped us with her hard work, a reminder not to take citizenship for granted. People work hard for the privilege of citizenship and it’s a reminder to all of us to work hard for our communities.”
“Such stories are why we started the program. Even after I’m retired, the program goes on, and I hope it continues to help people and strengthen the community in the years to come,” said Lane.
The Huntsville Public Library is open 10am-7pm, Monday through Friday and from noon to 4pm on Saturdays. The LEAP Center works with students on internships, special programs, advising, and other unique learning opportunities.
