Leaving a career with AT&T wasn’t a reason for Charles Lawson to slow down. In fact, he became even more involved.
“I’ve always been community-minded, willing to give back any way I can,” Lawson said. “Giving strengthens our community. I enjoy helping people.”
Lawson volunteers with quite a few different groups — Texas Baptist Men, in which he services as a regional coordinator; Citizens on Patrol with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, serving as treasurer and CERT. He is also chairman of the University Heights Baptist Church Benevolent committee and is a deacon in the church.
Lawson also serves on the board of trustees for the Hospitality House, and is a volunteer for Arise2Read, a program helping second-graders with reading and sight words. And there’s so much more.
“Some of this I picked up ... I’ve been with TBM since the 1970s,” he said “A lot of this comes from my mother, a Girl Scout leader for years. But in any community I’m in, I feel I should be helping out.”
