Downtown businesses were filled with visitors throughout the day on Saturday for Staycation, an all day event sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance and Main Street Office in conjunction with Sip and Shop. Area artisans sold their wares, local retailers offered adult beverages, and a vintage car show provided a central attraction for area tourists to enjoy.
“The car show had such a great turnout, we were thrilled. Older folks came out, and families were having a blast. If we hadn’t already planned to move the cars for the Jeep Jump, we could have kept it going all day,” said Pam Conner, event organizer and co-owner of Bargain Box.
A Nitsch In Time served a fruity spiked punch and the ladies at Bluebonnet Antiques concocted a special tequila cocktail to complement hors de oeuvres and handmade sweets for visitors. Farmhouse Furniture and Gifts mixed up blueberry mojitos and The Tamale Gringo sold out of smoked brisket tamales at the Buzzed Cup.
“Most of our visitors today were first time guests. They said they were pleased to find a hidden gem,” said Rilee Carter of Teal West Boutique. Teal West specializes in denim and upscale clothing for women. They also offer home goods, jewelry, and custom corduroy patch hats.
Vendors along 12th Street were selling an eclectic selection of goods. Hand-painted sun hats, beaded earrings, and traditional Mexican clothing with colorful embroidery were on display next to handmade candles from area artists. Timeless Treasures featured sterling silver jewelry made from heirloom silverware. Others offered summer apparel and leather hats.
Two live performances took place during the event. Solo artist Riley Wilson played classic rock at the pavilion on the courthouse lawn and Todd Oliver performed a variety show at Old Town Theatre.
“Oliver’s show was touching and incredibly funny,” said Amanda Neubauer, who attended the show with Jon Gustafson.
“He was great with the crowd, and offered a lot of good messages,” said Gustafson.
The couple brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed live music on the courthouse lawn after the theatre performance and a walk around the square. Like many visitors who came downtown for Staycation, they wrapped up the evening with dinner at Sam’s Table.
The next Sip and Shop is July 9, and is held every second Saturday on the downtown square. The next performance at Old Town Theatre is also July 9, and will feature Hank Williams Tribute Band, Sons of Bo Cefus. For more information about events in Huntsville, visit https://www.huntsvilledba.com/events.
