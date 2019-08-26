The most effective tool for helping people, especially children facing difficulties, is the love of Christ, which Lisa Olson helps share in her role as executive director of Carolina Creek Christian Camps.
“The camp has been here for 16 years, we’re here to serve different people and invite them to know the love of Christ,” she said. “We serve mostly youth, but serve all ages. We use sports, creative arts and outdoor events often only found at camps to let people grow in their faith and character and come closer to the Lord.”
The process helps people grow exponentially in many ways, but especially in Christian ways. Olson keeps all the plates spinning, finding capable and amazing leaders to take care their charges, and communicating with the donors who underwrite the camp’s programs.
“We serve anybody that comes, but we have a special heart for kids that are marginalized, fostered, kids with incarcerated parents, inner city children, victims of Hurricane Harvey, or kids who have been abused or are in a shelter,” she said. “We try to have partnerships with organizations that will serve kids who don’t have the opportunity to go to such a camp.
“I was invited to come here to lead this ministry, and I love it,” Olson said. “I love this community, and it’s been fun learning how to serve.”
