Joe Smith, Huntsville insurance agent and real estate broker, likes to serve. He even helps long distance, while attending a centennial celebration for one of his organizations — the Optimists.
Aside from his work with the Optimists, Smith is a member of Kiwanis and Community Emergency Response Team.
“I feel I was put here to serve and that’s what I gotta do,” he said. “We try to help with kids and we help with a SAFE house and Head Start. It’s always important to give back.”
His philosophy, he said, just sort of evolved.
Smith is also an active ambassador for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce and was the recipient of the 2018 Edwin G. Sandhop Spirit of Huntsville Award.
“Anything you give or do for somebody, will come back to you tenfold,” Smith said. “So find someone to help.”
