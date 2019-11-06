Seven Hills Running Club promotes active lifestyle

Whether it’s to get in shape, clear one’s mind or simply for personal enjoyment, running has something to offer everyone.
Seven Hills Running Club has been helping spread this word in Walker County for over three decades, something that former club president and longtime member Darren Grant has witnessed firsthand.
For Grant, a former cross country coach, it’s been a rewarding experience to see fellow community members improve their lives through running.
“It’s been less about teaching and more about supporting,” said Grant, who moved to town in 2007 and served as president from 2011-13. “In Huntsville, most people aren’t as interested in placing or running a scorching time, as they are staying with it and enjoying it. ... You can see people where running helps them get through a tough time, or where running is the conduit to better health and a healthier lifestyle. That’s really gratifying.”
The club was established in 1985, with the goal of promoting running as a means of achieving and maintaining physical fitness throughout Huntsville and the surrounding areas. They put on over a dozen events each year, which include monthly “club runs”, in addition to the annual Huntsville Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon and 5K.
“The Seven Hills Running Club puts on about 15 events a year,” Grant added. “We put on a club run for 11 months out of the year. Then in October, we do the Huntsville Half-Marathon — and it has the half-marathon, the quarter-marathon and a 5K. It costs a little more, and you get medals, a t-shirt, there’s a giant food spread ... it’s a full-fledged race.
“The others are what we call club runs. If you’re a member it costs $1 to enter, if you’re a nonmember it costs $2. It’s just a nice chance for people to get together and run, you serve refreshments afterward, so it’s just a nice experience all the way around.”
Seven Hills Running Club derives its name from the fact that Huntsville was built on seven distinct hills. The club was formed in September 1985, as part of an effort led by current treasurer Ken Johnson and Cheryl Sewell. Johnson was elected president and Cheryl vice president, while Jill Baine and Dr. Armond Start were tabbed as the club’s first secretary and treasurer.
“Ken Johnson was one of the founders of the club, and he moved to town to take a job with TDCJ,” Grant said. “He had been part of a running club in Tyler where he was from, and it was very important to him to have a running club here. As one of his friends once told me, he had this dream of a running club in Huntsville, and just wouldn’t let it die.
“There are websites that list all of the running clubs in each state if they’re affiliated with a national running club, and there are about 60 in Texas. Seven Hills Running Club is one of the oldest, and is one of the only ones that isn’t in a metropolitan area. For a long time, we were the only running club that wasn’t in a big city or a suburb of a big city — and we’re one of the largest.”
The oldest Seven Hills Running Club roster dates back to October 1985, featuring 29 members. Grant estimates the current membership is upwards of 200, with over 100 households being involved in the club.
“I’ve seen 100s of people in this town run,” Grant remarked. “I’ve seen romances flourish through running, I’ve seen people’s health turn around because of running and I’ve seen running put people in a better place — and I love that.”
Membership for Seven Hills Running Club is available at a cost of $7 annually for individuals, or $10 for a family. Applications can be downloaded at www.7hills.us and mailed with payment to Seven Hills Running Club, P.O. Box 6804 Huntsville,TX, 77342-6804. They can also be turned in at any club event.