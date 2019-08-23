There’s a long list of things Liesa Hackett does that help people.
The Army veteran is district chair for Lions Club, a board member for the HEARTS Veterans Museum and now works with hospice care — all of which are service-related.
“It’s from who my parents were,” Hackett said. “They were very civic-minded. I remember thinking when I was young, ‘why do we have to do so much for other people?’ Now, it’s who I am.”
Hackett said that through her own need for help, she has found that helping others gives her the help she needs.
“I love helping with resources, I love helping the elderly get things they need and helping veterans has become paramount for me,” she said. “Many veterans leave the military, they go into their lives and carry their baggage and don’t look at what they need. I started a breakfast at the museum to provide resources for those veterans who need them.
“I do the same for elderly people,” she said. “I have so much, I’m so blessed, and I want to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.