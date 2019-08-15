When Huntsville native Dee Howard Mullins returned home to help take care of her family, she didn’t think she’d be back for the long haul.
But, after spending extended time back in her hometown, the longtime TDCJ employee felt a calling to stay.
“I think everybody — you me, the guy next door — has a responsibility to their community, and it can be manifested in many ways,” Mullins said. “Whether you volunteer at church or your kid’s school, or you help with Meals on Wheels or serve on a board, I think we all have an obligation to give back in some kind of way.”
After starting out on the arts commission, Mullins was voted into city council last fall. It’s been a little bit of a learning curve in her first venture as a public official, but overall the transition has been a smooth one.
“Our city manager is doing a great job,” she added. “He’s very patient with the new council members, which is really appreciated.”
For Mullins, it is a point of pride to play a pivotal role in making sure that the money of Huntsville residents is being used in a responsible manner.
“It’s important,” she added. “You’re spending the citizens’ money, and you want to make sure you are doing a good job and being responsible. I take that responsibility very seriously.”
