Improving a child’s education can change an entire community.
What began as a way to give back to their community, has already started to transform the reading levels of second grade students at Huntsville Independent School District. It has also had a massive impact on the duo that brought Arise2Read to their hometown of Huntsville.
“I was teaching third grade at Scott Johnson Elementary when we heard about the idea for Arise2Read at a conference in Dallas,” said Holly McMichael who launched the program in Walker County alongside her husband BJ. “We heard about what it has done for the city of Memphis — which is one of the poorest cities in the country — and knew it could do wonders for a place like Huntsville.
The Arise2Read program pairs adult volunteers with second graders struggling with sight word recognition in a one-on-one environment.
“You start seeing those kids become inspired, and that in turn inspires their families. In time, you start seeing it inspire an entire city.”
With classroom experience from nearly every level of education, Holly knows what community support can bring to the classroom.
“We are hearing from teachers that they are seeing confidence and behavior improve … their reading levels are up and their sight words are improving,” Holly added. “My biggest thrill is getting to see the volunteers leave with a smile on their face, because they know that they have made a difference.”
Studies show that when a student is not reading at his or her grade level by the end of the third grade, they are four times less likely to graduate high school on time.
“I cannot overstate what a positive difference BJ and Holly have made for Huntsville ISD and the entire community through Arise2Read,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Volunteerism in our schools is at an all time high, and every volunteer I meet tells me stories of how much it means to them when they get to help a child.”
Arise2Read will be at all four elementary schools within Huntsville ISD in the fall, helping second graders make progress in their reading.
Volunteers are paired with two children for the school term, meeting with them once each week for 30 minutes each. By working with second graders, the foundation is built for reading success.
“I taught second grade for a year and there were so many things that happened … you saw the lightbulbs in the kids’ brains starting to go off,” Holly said.
Studies show that children who are not reading proficiently by the fourth grade are ⅔ more likely to end up on welfare or in prison. However, children in poverty who are reading proficiently by the end of third grade are 89% more likely to graduate high school on time, which is about the same percentage as their middle-income peers.
“Our children and schools have benefited tremendously. Not only by increasing reading skills, but by having additional positive adult role models in our schools,” Sheppard added. “BJ and Holly have demonstrated the power of purpose and love for kids, and we cannot thank them enough.”
Sheppard and the McMichaels point to the positive influence that an adult can have on a child as an added benefit to the program.
“Kids at that age are a lot more interested in adults,” BJ said. “They get excited every time their person is there and they know that person is going to show up.”
“Getting the kids excited about learning at this age can propel them for years to come,” Holly added. “Kids get to a certain point that a switch can flip, but if you can catch them early, you can change that trajectory of where a kid is heading.”
BJ and Holly, who were friends through high school, graduated from Huntsville High School in 1993. Holly went to Baylor University, while BJ attended Sam Houston State — only to meet again at a church in Dallas.
“We got married and served at a church in Dallas, but we just felt called to come back home to Huntsville,” BJ said.
“I feel like for us, the whole idea with giving back is all rooted in what we believe about Jesus,” Holly added. “We feel that the words of Christ can change a life, but it is a lot harder if you can’t read them.
“After being a stay at home mom for a while, I never thought that I would go back into the classroom, but he orchestrated things so I would be teaching in the elementary school and build the needed relationships for a program like this.”
The pilot program for Arise2Read launched in April 2018 with only 47 volunteers. Now, the program has over 200 volunteers that are spread across the four elementary schools in Huntsville ISD.
“Our favorite part of this program is the relationships that it has allowed us to build within the community,” BJ said. “We are all unified by the goal to make the school and our community better. We are tired of the negativity, so if we want to make things better then it is on us.
“We can’t just talk about it, we have to do something about it.”
