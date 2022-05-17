Saturday's annual Wine Down Shop Small was an heralded by downtown businesses as a success. The town square was filled with both local residents and out of town visitors. Food vendors were generous and the wineries that took part shared some of the best wines available from across the region. For many guests, it was their first time to attend the event.
Kathy Cunningham came out with her friends to show her support for Fiesta Winery, which has four locations across the Texas Hill Country.
“I fell in love with their owners and location. Their wines are flavorful and their winery at Lometa is very peaceful. We love them,” Cunningham said.
Brad Alford, Huntsville resident and area sales rep for Fiesta, commented on the wide range of guests he saw this year, “we’ve had people from Lampasas, Goliad, Tomball, Madisonville and Dallas visit us today. I also noticed a lot more students and young people here tonight. We had a great turnout.”
One notable location on the WIne Down map was Aces Custom Builds. This custom home building company has been in business for 18 years, but this is their first formal office. Their white marble floors and sleek interior design give visitors a sneak peek at what their homes could include.
Wall’s BBQ to serve pulled pork sliders from the upscale demo kitchen in partnership with ACB to let guests know they have a new location under construction.
Guests at Town Theatre were able to taste miniature samples from the Best Box Bakery with wines from Perrine Winery, located in College Station. Cork and Canvas featured wines from Golden Oak Micro Cellar with fare from Floyd’s on 14th. Their chicken and dumplings, greens and cornbread hit the spot for hungry guests perusing this studio. Cork and Canvas offers daily classes and private parties. Pleasant Hill Winery from Brenham was stationed inside Historic Tours of Texas to pour their Tawny Rosso Forte, a port style wine made from locally grown grapes.
Bluebonnet Antiques was simultaneously celebrating their 35th anniversary with chicken flautas from La Mission. Huntsville Antique Mall featured boozy cupcakes from the Buzzed Cup and quesadillas and fresh salsa from Frank’s Tacos. The Crooked Crown, one of the newer apparel shops on the square, hosted West Sandy Creek Winery. Sandy McGinley poured a red table wine that is a blend of Tempranillo and Texas Lenoir (Black Spanish) grapes that can be enjoyed at their location in Richards on weekends.
Teysha Vineyard served a chardonnay inside the Studio Wellness Center. Instructors Elizabeth Mize and Caitlyn Ashton offer a wide range of low impact classes for the community, including Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Meditation.
“Our classes are designed for every fitness level. We want people to feel welcome and at ease. We’re really committed to cheering each other on,” said Mize.
Classes include virtual options for those who can’t make it into the studio. Visitors can also book a massage or Reiki session. Aromatherapy blends are made in house by Ashton, who explained, “we work to individualize our offerings to honor your body.”
Farmhouse Furniture was the place to try H-Wines from Coldspring. Co-owner Steve Hari offered a sparkling wine so popular the last bottle was sold before the event ended. Their Texas Cabernet is made from grapes grown in Waco. Froggy Wines at Bonnie Lu’s featured their rich red Blended Threesome.
Attendees enjoyed smoked pork loin tamales from Tamale Gringo at A Nitsch in Time. Hand made by Brian Moore, there is no lard in the masa. His olive oil based recipe was a hit. His smoked brisket tamales sell out each day. He’ll be joining forces with Elizabeth Florer and the Buzzed Cup at the historic jail on University Ave. this summer.
