Dominique Clawson opened her mixed media art show at the Satellite Gallery on Wednesday night surrounded by her peers. SHSU Art Professor Emily Peacock explained that graduating seniors create these shows at the SHSU student gallery as part of their final practicum to prepare for future shows as working artists. This show will be on display through April 30th.
Clawson’s show, ‘Under My Bed Out of My Head’ showcased drawings, sculpture, and an unusual video installation. The title of the show was born from a phrase her father would use when she was a child. He would tell her the man with the machete in the closet would get her if she didn’t go to bed. Apparently an appreciation of the macabre runs in the family. Clawson said her work was inspired by her brother Josh, and their love of creepy and unusual media.
In opening comments, she shared that her process was a mesh of expanding personal creativity within the traditional parameters of standard class assignments. One example was a sculpture that was originally a specimen in a jar. She had a negative reaction to the glue that transpired into a mad scientist moment. The result appears to be an alien form that emerged from the original specimen. The archive of papers she created for that section of the show were reminiscent of the notes and sketches one would find in a museum. The style resembled the type of handmade journal that would have been used to study plants and animals. Clawson’s pages were recordings of creatures from other worlds.
Her drawings were made with ink, crushed charcoal, and fine line pen. The physical part of the video installation was relatively simple to complete compared to the video portion. It took more than 20 hours to edit the subtitles. When asked what she would create for her next show, Clawson replied “a book or journal inspired by scientists from the 1800’s who were said to compete for notoriety by displaying the strangest specimens possible”.
Clawson is set to graduate from SHSU in August of this year. She has also worked with animation, web based comics, 3-D modeling and basic game design. She currently volunteers at Hospitality House, teaching art to children. She is also in the process of painting murals inside the Trinity Food Bank.
