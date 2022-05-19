The Sam Houston Memorial Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in participating in Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2022 program will launch on Saturday, May 21, Armed Forces Day, and end on Monday, September 5, 2022, Labor Day.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. The list of participating museums can be found at https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S., Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
“Participating in Blue Star Museums is a way for the museum to give back to the men and women who are serving our country and their families,” said Megan Buro, Marketing Manager at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. “This is an opportunity for the families to get to spend some time together making memories.”
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is part of Sam Houston State University and is dedicated to preserving the memory of Sam Houston (1793-1863) and his times. A soldier, statesman, politician, and the only man to serve as governor of two states, Sam Houston led the fight for Texas’ independence. He then served as President of the Republic of Texas, United States Senator and Governor of Texas. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum complex is located on the site of the homestead of General Sam and Margaret Houston and includes the Memorial Museum, the Woodland Home built by Sam and Margaret Houston, the Steamboat House in which Sam Houston died in in 1863, and other period buildings. For more information on museum events and exhibits, visit samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com.
