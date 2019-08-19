Whether as a father, a church member, or a resident of community, helping people reach their potential, and exceed it if they can, is what Jerry McGinty said life is all about.
“In my job (as CFO for TDCJ), I see things at a high level, but one of the most important things I do is develop leaders,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. That includes community work. I participate as an ex-officio member of the Chamber, the Museum Board, the SHSU Alumni Board, and as a deacon at the church.”
However, faith is the driving force for McGinty.
“What’s most important to me is my church; especially Sunday School,” he said. “People joke, because I teach children at Calvary Baptist Church as my therapy, but it is pretty good therapy. You work here Monday through Friday, and on Sunday first, second and third graders will straighten you out.
McGinty said Colossians 3:23, which he teaches to his children.
“‘Whatever you do, work at it serving the Lord, not for man,’ “ he said. “I believe that with the job, as a father, as a husband, a football fan -- whatever I do, I want to put my all into it. Not because somebody wants me to, but to please God.”
