We’re in an age particularly ripe for mash-up films, movies that rely on our collective memories to stoke excitement by placing as many familiar elements as possible in a single space. You see it in things like “Ready Player One” (a hit mash-up book before it was a mash-up movie) and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (an even bigger mash-up than the original film), and even in the multiverse adventures unfolding over at Marvel, where heroes from the past have begun colliding with heroes from the present. At its worst, this kind of entertainment can present as a shallow exercise in just saying “Hey, remember this?” over and over, like digging through a tub full of old toys at a garage sale. At its best, the mash-up movie can use the universal language of pop culture to do something fun, fresh, and engaging, delivering the best of both old and new while keeping viewers on their toes.
I don’t know that I could have ever expected a revival of “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” to be such a film, but the new movie from director Akiva Schaffer is exactly the kind of shot in the arm the mash-up subgenre of pop culture blockbusters needs. With a great voice cast, a wonderfully playful spirit and visual sense, and a solid story to anchor it all, it’s one of the most pleasant surprises of 2022 at the movies so far.
In a world in which cartoon characters and humans live side by side, Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) are introduced as two young chipmunks who grew up as best friends and then got into showbusiness. By the 1990s their careers were red-hot thanks to their TV show “Rescue Rangers,” but an unexpected falling out derailed their run, leaving them at odds with each other and with the entertainment world. In the present day, Chip has resigned himself to a quiet life as an insurance salesman, while Dale is still trying to cling to every last shred of stardom, searching for a comeback that will put him on top again.
The chipmunks have no plans to reunite, no matter how much Dale might like to stage a revival, but that changes when one of their former co-stars is abducted by a mysterious gang that transforms cartoon stars into “bootleg” versions of themselves and makes them disappear forever. With no choice but to find a way to help, Chip and Dale team up with a human police detective (KiKi Layne) to solve the case, inadvertently becoming Rescue Rangers again.
In the grand tradition of films like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” Schaffer stages his “Rescue Rangers” as a blend of live-action and animation, then takes things a step further. Puppets are also walking around in this world, as are Claymation characters, digitally rendered early 2000s monstrosities, sock puppets, and yes even humans, all with their own living situations, lifestyles, and requisite tonal differences. It’s an astonishing exercise in worldbuilding that allows the creators to frontload the film with visual gags, so that even if you’re not particularly invested in the plot, you will be looking for cameo appearances from animated favorites, changes in animation style, and homages to everything from 1940s Disney classics to Saturday morning cartoons from the 1980s.
But “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” doesn’t just work by waving its hands in the air and saying “Hey, look at this, now look this” over and over. There’s a genuine sense of weirdness, of being in on the joke, that persists throughout the film in a way that’s both surprising and refreshing. Dale mentions that he had “the CGI surgery,” which explains why he and Chip look different now. A version of Disney’s Main Street USA attraction becomes a secret hub of illegal activity. A ‘90s fan convention becomes a playground for cosplay jokes and weird character interactions. It’s about getting you to notice things you recognize, yes, but it’s also about finding room to do something fresh and fun with all of these ingredients by making the mash-up a crucial element of the story. It’s not just knowing winks. These characters are actually living this strange collage of things, and that makes the film work on a level many other films like it never can.
Combine that sense of fun and genuinely engaging worldbuilding with excellent voice work from Mulaney and Sandberg, a script with some real heart, and a surprisingly all-ages, joke-a-minute sense of humor, and got you’ve got one of the year’s must-see family comedies. This film delighted me, and deserves to be giggled over by as many people as possible.
‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ arrives on Disney+ May 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.