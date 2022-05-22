The Huntsville Fire Department hosted an open house Tuesday night at Fire Station No. 2 as part of Fire Prevention Month in Walker County. The open house featured hot dogs, free fire helmets for children, and several presentations on fire safety, including a presentation by Deputy Fire Chief John Hobbs on how to deal with stove fires and a presentation by training Capt. Jason January on how a house fire progresses. According to January, the event always tends to draw much support from the community.