Now you don’t have to go far to experience outstanding care.
That is the motto of Pulse Physician Organization, which was established by Dr. Gaurav Aggarwala, over the past few months across the Houston metropolitan area. The former Huntsville Memorial Hospital physician and noted cardiologist established his physicians organization in Huntsville, Cypress, Katy, The Woodlands and Downtown Houston with customer service at the forefront of his mind.
“We call it a physician organization, because we want to make sure the physicians dictate your health care, not a corporation,” Aggarwala said. “Our philosophy is to treat the patients the best you can, as if they were a member of your own family.”
Aggarwala operates open-clinics, which allows patients to receive same-day care.
“If a patient calls they want to be seen he is seen that day ... if you are sick you don’t want to wait, you want to be seen that day,” the doctor added.
His five offices include two cardiology offices (Huntsville included), two family practices and one internal medicine clinic. The Woodlands office is paired with a surgery center.
“We want to build a brand that is synonymous with quality health care and excellent customer service,” Aggarwala said.
The group strives to deliver high-quality and comprehensive medical care, combined with latest advanced technology.
“Our nurses call older patients every week just to check on them, while we also offer remote monitoring and advanced imaging,” Aggarwala added. “Everything you would get in Houston, you get here.
“I firmly believe that you should get big city health care even in a small town.”
Pulse Physician Organization’s office in Huntsville is located at 119 Medical Park Lane, Suite D.
