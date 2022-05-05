The precision displayed by the members of the Houston Chamber Ringers on Sunday was an integral part of this performance. “Time Pieces”, as presented by this 18-person ensemble, was a collection of timeless songs. Pieces were arranged by various composers specifically for handbells. Each performer was intently focused as they lifted their bells in a circular motion to achieve the correct tone at the right time. Conductor Stevie Berryman was gracious with her storytelling, providing the audience with the history of the original song, her personal ties to the music, and credit to composers and arrangers.
“It’s About Time” began with soft chimes that built up tension in the well-directed timing of the first piece. “White Rabbit”, originally made famous by JeffersonAirplane, was performed by Paul Berryman on theremin. Created in 1928, the theremin was the first fully electronic instrument. Two antennas that generate sounds are controlled without physical touch. Pitch and volume are controlled by the distance between the antennae and the player’s hands. This new expression of a classic hit, arranged specifically for The Houston Chamber Ringers by Greg Urban was very unique. The smiles and rhythmic movement of the ringers added another level of energy to the delivery and the audience responded enthusiastically.
“Vasylyna’s Tears” was originally composed in 2016 by Dan R. Edwards in recognition of the Ukrainian people and their suffering. Conductor Berryman explained that Vasylyna was a common female name in Ukraine. Written in honor of common people who suffer at the hands of dictatorship, this somber yet hopeful performance encouraged a moment of reflection on the current conflict. The music sounded like an antique music box. One could envision a young woman who still has hopes for the future while she weeps for her country.
“A Time for Peace”, composed by Paul Mclveen, balanced the heavy connotations of war and transformed them into a more positive energy. Followed by “Towers”, Conductor Berryman educated the audience with a visual representation to explain the mathematical changes involved in the song. Four ringers stood together center stage, exchanging places as they rang to her direction so attendees could further understand how clock tower rings are created. ‘Ringing math’ is based on descending scales, moving one position at a time, and then rung in ascending scales in the opposite order. This was the only piece conducted by Debbie Prihoda so that Berryman could join the rest of the ensemble.
“100 Years”, a pop song that debuted in 2003, was automatically recognizable. This song about milestones that last only for a moment was accompanied by a box drum, also known as a Cajon. The sound was like a gentle heartbeat that created a feeling of nostalgia. “Eternity’s Timepiece” referred to Yellowstone’s Old Faithful Geyser.
According to Berryman, “the eruption of the sound exemplifies the wide-open landscapes of the park, repeated descending scales depict waterfalls, and slowly repeated chords are like a clock chiming the hour”.
Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time” was a world premiere performance arranged by Samantha Strasser. It was also Berryman’s very first cassette tape.
Berryman said “I stand by this album (Lauper’s She’s So Unusual) because it’s banger after banger”. This performance included the use of shakers, handheld cylindrical shaped chimes and soft percussion from the Cajon.
This fall marks the tenth season for the Houston Chamber Ringers. They are offering an eight-week Master Class for advanced handbell ringing beginning on October 11th. Visit their website at www.houstonchamberringers.org for more information.
