Cub Scout Pack 114 featured some extra fun at their last formal meeting and recruitment night for the school year on Monday at Second Baptist Church. Michelle Rush, HISD teacher and long-time scout leader, organized STEM night with the help of scouting parents involved in the pack.
Multiple stations were set up for the kids to learn about transportation through hands-on activities and scientific principles. They were able to create small rockets that were propelled by breath through a straw and test the aerodynamics of paper airplanes by using different folding techniques. There was a station to build and decorate small boats and another that involved weights and water to test how weight dispersal affects buoyancy.
Even though this was the last meeting until school resumes in August, Pack 114 is still accepting new members and has activities planned throughout the summer. This pack offered families a choice between George Strake and Bovay Scout Ranch for their summer adventures since they are a similar distance from Huntsville but occur at different times. Pack 114 welcomes both girls and boys to participate in their program. Jarrod Hamblen, who has two daughters in the program, explained why they decided to join.
“I put my nephew into Pack 114 while my daughters were in Girl Scouts. The girls were primarily doing arts and crafts. When they saw what Mason was doing, they said they wanted to join his pack,” Hamblen said. His wife Bobbie agreed that joining this program has been great for all the kids in their family.
“They really do have a lot of fun while they learn” said Hamblen. The pack also offers activities for younger siblings who have not reached scouting age. The Hamblens are very active in the organization and are helping sell tickets along with other parents for the pack’s upcoming fundraiser.
Their next fundraiser will be a watermelon sale on July 2, with presale tickets available until June 25. All funds from the presale go directly into individual accounts for each scout to cover dues and camp fees. This system allows each member to earn their own way by participating in fundraisers throughout the year. Pack 114 scouts will be selling tickets for their personal accounts around town.
All tickets sold after June 25 go to Pack 114 general funds to pay for awards and activities. Presale watermelons will be available for pickup at Josey Lodge and will also be sold on July 2nd at Academy. Tickets that fund the pack can be purchased online via Square with this link: https://square.link/u/OO1Kda5X.
Cub Scouts is for children five to ten years old and offers a wide range of activities that help them grow into responsible citizens that care for their communities. Pack 114 meets September through May at Second Baptist Church on Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. For more information about Pack 114, contact Cubmaster David Gray at (936) 662-1842 or via email at pack114huntsvilletx@gmail.com. To find out more about other scouting opportunities in the area, visit beascout.scouting.org.
