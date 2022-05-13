We’ve been making films dramatizing the events of World War II since World War II was still underway, and eight decades later, we’re still drawn back to the pivotal period in human history. There’s something about the weight of it, the gravity of those moments that defined the course of the world, that obviously appeals to storytellers of all stripes, but what’s most remarkable to me about World War II stories isn’t that they persist. It’s that we still haven’t run out of them.
Yes, some of these stories are a somewhat simplistic redressing of tales we’ve heard a thousand times before, but if you’re willing to go looking, there are still many unexplored, very human corners of the massive tapestry that is the story of the second World War. If you find those stories, and you tell them in the right way, you’ve got something truly special on your hands.
“Operation Mincemeat,” the new film from director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love,” “The Debt”), feels like one of those special stories. Rooted in the remarkable true tale of a group of British operatives pulling off one of the war’s greatest deceptions, it manages to work as a well-made period thriller, an exercise in surprising dark comedy, and a film about the importance and the impact of a well-told story, all at once.
It’s 1943, and the Allied war effort is gearing up to take the fight to Hitler in a way they never have before. In the United Kingdom, that means plans for an assault on the island of Sicily, where Axis powers have heavily fortified positions in anticipation of just such an attack. With this in mind, the UK deception operation known as The Twenty Committee knows that the only way to successfully attack Sicily is to make the Germans think they’re attacking somewhere else. With the clock ticking until the invasion sets off, it’s up to a Jewish lawyer (Colin Firth), an intelligence officer (Matthew Macfadyen), and a pair of intrepid secretaries (Kelly Macdonald and Penelope Wilton) to pull off one of the war’s great lies. To make it happen, they have to find a dead body they can pass off as a British officer, equip him with fake marching orders and an entire backstory, and send him floating out to the right place at the right time, all while dealing with their own personal struggles and desires as the entire war sits on the edge of a knife.
It's a remarkable story even in its most rudimentary form, and the way Madden and screenwriter Michelle Ashford lay it all out only enhances it with every step. Ashford’s script wisely plays up the importance of storytelling within the operation to great effect, exploring the importance of story while layering in all the tension of a good thriller. The job of this particular counter-espionage mission hinged on deception, but it was about more than simply planting some fake documents and calling it a day. The team behind Operation Mincemeat had to craft an entire life that didn’t exist around the corpse of someone none of them knew. That meant digging deep into the emotional resonance behind everything from a planted letter to a photo supplied by one of the secretaries to forge a love story that never actually existed. That kind of detail creates investment, and the greatest asset of this film is the way in which it explores, through Ashford’s script and Madden’s intimate camerawork, they ways in which that investment affects each member of the team as they all struggle to hold onto the things they care about amid one of history’s most frightening eras.
For all the gripping drama inherent in “Operation Mincemeat,” though, the film must tell its story without many of the trappings of other World War II tales. This is not an epic about the heat of battle, but an intimate, surprisingly quiet story about the determination and cleverness of a small group of people pulling off something with big implications. That means Madden has to keep things dynamic without the aid of elaborate action sequences, which places much of the burden on his cast. Thankfully, they’re all absolute dynamos, led by Firth, who commands the screen with the charming presence we’ve come to know and love, and sneaks in surprising levels of vulnerability along the way. Macfadyen is reliably great as Firth’s partner in crime, building insecurity and daring into his role as a spy trying to prove himself right, while Macdonald arguably steals every scene from both of them as a widowed woman just trying to be part of something bigger, searching for a new kind of fulfilment along the way. Together they create an ensemble with remarkable tonal dexterity, moving between moments of comedy, tension, and bittersweet contemplation with ease and grace, carrying the film forward to something greater than the sum of its parts.
Just when you think you’ve seen every kind of World War II story, something like “Operation Mincemeat” comes along to remind you that we’ll probably never stop seeing untold tales from this remarkable period. It’s a film buoyed by a fascinating premise which only grows more compelling the deeper it digs, leaving us with a new kind of World War II tale sure to fascinate history buffs and novices alike.
‘Operation Mincemeat’ is now streaming on Netflix.
