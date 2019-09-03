Renee Spivey believes that when you stumble, you should be allowed to get up and try again.
The executive director of Women of Worth Ministry said it’s never too late to improve.
“Just because you have a criminal history, it doesn’t mean you’re a statistic,” she said. “You can rise above, and you shouldn’t be labeled.”
That why Spivey, along with co-director Tameka Edison Greathouse, started the ministry, which was designed to help woman from all walks of life who want to become the best version of themselves. Services include assistance with GED or HiSET, counseling sessions, life skills classes, computer classes, application assistance and anything else a woman needs.
The two met after a Bible study, with both wanting to find a way to give back to the community. Spivey said God put them in the right place at the right time.
“I know how hard it is when society knows about your past, and feels you’re not worthy,” she said. “I’m an ex-offender, and that’s what prompted it. I wanted to prove to people that I’m more than what they see, that I am the one that decides my worth.”
