After being named the “volunteer of the year,” one may rest on their laurels, but not Emily O’Rear.
O’Rear’s volunteer resume could be commendable for a lifetime, serving as the provisional director for the junior service league, working with the Houston Food Bank, volunteering at nursing homes, delivering food for Meals on Wheels, running a young adult group and working as a camp counselor for a church camp. For the Huntsville native, it’s just another day.
“I really enjoy volunteering because I enjoy brightening someone else’s day and making a positive impact on my community,” O’Rear said. “My favorite thing to do is unloading the food bank trucks, because it means so much to people. I also love Meals on Wheels, because it makes such a difference in their lives.”
O’Rear has also recently helped create “sunshine baskets” for patients at Huntsville Memorial Hospital, to brighten the patient’s day. During the summer, she served as a counselor at Camp Bandina and as a chaperone on its mystery trip.
“I just love doing things with them and pouring into their lives,” O’Rear added. “I also love working with the children at our church. I’m going into my third year of being in Junior Service League and this will be my second year on the board.
“I am from Huntsville, born and raised, and I’m so thankful for this group of ladies and the opportunity to service the community that I love so dearly.”
