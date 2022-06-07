“Annexation: Celebrating 150 Years of Texas Statehood” is a traveling exhibit from Humanities Texas. These 24 panels of history and visuals of Texas artifacts will be on display in the gallery of Walker Education Center from June 7 through July 17.
“It was Sam Houston’s dream from the very beginning for Texas to become part of the union. This exhibit is the story of how that came about,” said Jude Routh, Curator of Exhibits for the museum.
Because Texas was once a Mexican colony and then succeeded as an independent republic, the impact and process of becoming the 28th state is a very unique part of state and national history. The exhibit includes photographs of historic documents and daguerreotypes of the historical figures that shaped what Texas would become.
“Many things got in the way,” said Routh. “Lamar didn’t want annexation, which kept things controversial. But in the end, Sam’s dream came true”. Routh has been the curator since 2018. She handles all of the living exhibits on the museum grounds, including the garden and Woodland Home. Routh also maintains the gallery. She is responsible for the concept and installation of the new hanging system that allows for flags and heavy pieces to be installed without damaging the walls.
“I really love my job. There is always something different to do, using all my different skills. Some days I paint. Some days I sew or create videos and other materials for the exhibits. At the moment, I spend half of my work week in the garden,” said Routh. The next exhibit will be in July at the Steamboat house, to honor the anniversary of Sam Houston’s passing.
Humanities Texas is a state affiliate of The National Endowment for the Humanities, which develops museum exhibits and documentary films, as well as teacher institutes and oral history projects. For more information about this organization, visit their website at www.humanitiestexas.org or call (512) 440-1991.
The exhibit is located at 1402 19th St. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. For more information about the exhibit, contact Museum Marketing Manage Megan Buro at (936) 294-3839 or via email at mlb044@shsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.