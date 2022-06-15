Fossils and ancient artifacts are always an important part of a natural history collection. People bring them into the museum on a regular basis. Why do they fascinate people so much? Looking at a bone or tooth from millions of years ago is a lot like looking at the starry sky. It can make you have deep thoughts. I knew a man in Hearne, Texas once who would roam all over the hills bordering the Little Brazos River.
Whenever he would find an arrowhead washing out of a river terrace, he would sit down beside it and just look at it for a long time. He would think about the person who made it. That artifact would take him to places in his mind that were otherwise difficult to access.
Fossils can have the same effect on people. They are evidence of strange things; oceans on top of mountains, giant creatures, entire worlds that have gone extinct. These are deep subjects. The first people to notice seashells at high elevations in the mountains came up with flood myths to explain it. Farmers who encountered strange bones or teeth of gigantic creatures were mystified. They gave us tales about dragons and giants.
Fossils have practical value also. Starting about 200 years ago they became the basis for understanding the layers of the earth. Every kid knows about the Jurassic. Few know that it is named for the layer exposed in the Jura Mountains of France. Geologists used fossils to name the layers and brought you things like gushers, Fords and interstate highways. This is the practical reason why we assemble large collections of fossils in museums. Geologists call it stratigraphy. That is the science of correlating layers of rock. It is a good way of locating deposits of petroleum, uranium, gemstones or groundwater.
Just about everybody is aware of fossils, but I think it is common for people to think they are exotic and rare. Not so. Fossils are common here in Walker County and many people who work outdoors can tell you tales. My friend Eugene Cannon ran a bulldozer here for many years building roads for timber and oil companies. He noted the location of fossil palm trees. He can tell about rock quarries where the layers split open revealing fish skeletons. Many old fishers and hunters can tell you about the oyster reefs on Kickapoo Creek. Some of you have even promised to bring some of those to the museum. We’ve been waiting a few years; just a reminder.
Also many people think that fossils must be all known and understood; equally incorrect. New discoveries in Paleontology are happening all the time. Here at Sam Houston State University we have several students doing research projects on local fossils. Most of these are under the direction of professors like Dr. Patrick Lewis and Dr. David Moss. Fossils are key to understanding our local geology. One of our students, Mr. Andrew Rock, is working on fossils from the Fleming Formation, which is a layer of clay about 15 to 20 million years old. Most of Huntsville is situated the Fleming Formation. It stretches to Livingston one way and Navasota the other way. It tends to be rockier toward Navasota. Many of you know this formation. I have to keep an old steak knife with me whenever I dig a hole in my yard. The knife is to cut the sticky, gray clay off the shovel between scoops. This is the typical Fleming Formation. It is the reason why Huntsville has seven hills and seven streams. It tends to erode into hills. Old-timers here can tell you about Professor Hill, Capital Hill, Cotton Gin Hill and others.
About seven miles north of town, toward Riverside, there is another hill of a more mysterious nature. As always, you can’t understand it without a story. That is why we call the field “natural history”.
Thomas Akin came to Walker County in 1853 and settled at the base of a big hill. It was just off the road from Huntsville to the riverboat landings on the Trinity River. That hill got named Akin Hill because it was a prominent landmark for travelers. The County Historical Commission placed a historical marker out there to memorialize this, but if you go try to find Akin Hill you will have a difficult time.
By the 1930s there was a fossil collector in Crockett, Texas named Claude Riley. Crockett is just an hour north of Huntsville. In some ways Crockett is a sister city to Huntsville. It is so close that many Huntsville people have cousins in there. Claude was interested in fossils partly because of the coal mines at Lovelady, Texas. Some strange mammal skeletons were discovered there in the 1930’s. Claude also roamed down to Akin Hill where he found teeth and bones of weird mammals. There are letters from Claude in the archives at Berkeley University in California. Claude was interested in contributing Texas fossils to science. Claude’s collections caught the attention of the curator of the museum at Texas A&M College, Curtis J. Hesse. In 1943 Hesse wrote the first paper describing the fossils of Akin Hill. The list included alligator, camel, titanothere, a kind of small rhinoceros and a weird antelope related to pronghorns. That antelope was called “Prosynthetoceras n. sp.”. The designation “n. sp.” is important. It is shorthand for “new species”. So our own Akin Hill is considered a “type locality” for a species. Type localities are important in paleontology.
Some trouble began to occur shortly after Hesse’s paper in 1943. Another scientist quoted Hesse, but he made a typo and called the location “Aiken Hill”. Scientists cite each other quite a lot and by the 1950’s all the paleontologists were calling it Aiken Hill. Lots of things were written about Aiken Hill. That seems like a tiny mistake, but in the age of keyword searches it can make a difference. Looking for Aiken Hill was difficult when it was really Akin Hill. It took us a little while to work this out here at the museum. We couldn’t have done it without the historical marker.
Then one day it was time to go look for the place. I got a paleontology student and we went looking for a big hill about seven miles north of Huntsville. We soon learned that a hill was not quite the same thing back in Mr. Akin’s day. Dragging a wagon up a hill was quite a task for someone back then, but it is not so formidable in a car today. This same problem is encountered in other Texas localities like Mount Enterprise and Mount Pleasant and Beaumont where there really aren’t any mountains to be found.
We roamed around, peering over fences and looking high and low. There is quite a maze of little county roads out there. Sometimes we got onto a dead end with a lot of barking dogs. We got some looks from people. We weren’t having much luck seeing a big ol’ hill. We knew where the historical marker was, but many times those are just approximate to the actual site. There seemed to be no vestiges of Aiken Hill or Akin Hill either. And then we noticed it. We were on Acorn Hill Drive.
Akin Hill...Aiken Hill...Acorn Hill.
I’m not sure, but I like to imagine that somebody was out there making a map for the county one day. They found somebody to talk to.
“Say, I’m making a map and just what do y’all call this road?”
“This here is Akin Road. It goes over to Akin Hill”
“Ok, Thanks . I’ll get you folks on the map.....Acorn Hill it is”.
So if you live out across Harmon Creek in the vicinity of Acorn Hill Drive and you dig a well or a garden or maybe a big pipeline comes through your place, please keep your eyes open for any strange teeth or bones washing out of the soil. They might be new discoveries that will be the subject of scientific research here at Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.