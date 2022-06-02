Michael Martin Murphey and his son Ryan Murphey will perform at Old Town Theatre on June 9th, the eve of the release of their new album, “Road Beyond the View.” Although Ryan has been playing lead guitar for his father for years, this is their first full collaboration. Ryan teaches guitar, music theory, and composition at Nashville School of the Arts. Most well known for country and western genres of music, Michael Murphey and his music continue to evolve
“The influences for this album range from Jimmy Rogers to Be-Bop. The usage of chords represents jazz from the 1930’s to the present, and you will also hear the element of Western swing. The lyrics are built on the imagistic poetry of the Chinese and Japanese ” said Murphey.
The title track, “Road Beyond the View’ was influenced by Georgia O’Keefe’s iconic paintings of the Southwest. Murphey holds a reverence for O’Keefe and her ability to capture the mysterious feel of the desert. Murphey’s first time to see the Southwest and the Rocky Mountains was at age 7 and he has spent time there every year of his life. He and his wife currently split their time between a cabin in New Mexico and their home in Weatherford, Texas.
“El Dorado” is about a love of cars shared by Murphey and his son. “Every kind of car that Ryan and I have ever driven or have been fascinated by,” Murphey said. The song “Blues for Route 66” is about memories of traveling with his parents and younger brother in the ’50s.
“It’s a song about what I miss about Route 66. Convertibles. The museums and other places that no longer exist along the first all-American highway. The motels attached to cafes where you could stop and get a cup of hot coffee and a piece of homemade pie,” Murphey said. He describes himself as a road dog after more than four decades of touring to share his music.
Murphey has recorded more than 35 studio albums and 46 singles. At age 77, he has no intention of slowing down. This summer he will headline at Kerrville Folk Festival on June 4, and will play multiple shows in July and August at Rocking 3M Chuckwagon in Red River, New Mexico.
“I’ve never stopped touring. I’ll always be on tour and be writing music,” Murphy said. He began his career as a staff songwriter for Sparrow Music in Los Angeles. Murphey’s early songs have been recorded by Kenny Rogers, Roger Miller, Johnny Lee, and Bobbie Gentry. Willie Nelson credits Murphey with the birth of the Outlaw Movement during his time as a performer in Austin. His first song to hit the charts was “Geronimo’s Cadillac” in 1972.
According to Murphey, “That song will be 50 years and three weeks old when I hit Huntsville”.
His next chart-topper was “Wildfire” in 1975. His music shifted from pop to country with “What’s Forever For”, which hit number one on the country charts in 1982. Since then his music has morphed again, transforming his sound to western and then bluegrass. Murphey’s new album includes tracks with a distinct jazz feel, and also delivers a western swing style. The common thread that weaves through it all is his talent as a story teller. This collaboration with Ryan Murphey seems both fresh and familiar.
“I wanted to tackle every kind of music I could, cross breeding different styles. As to the lyrics, it’s up to you to read into it,” Murphey said.
His return to Huntsville’s Old Town Theatre is on June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. His album can be pre-ordered online at https://murphandise.com/.
