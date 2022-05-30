The Walker County Master Gardeners Association Executive Board had the honor and privilege of awarding $1,000 scholarships to two Huntsville High School Seniors last Monday evening. As an educational organization, it is a WCMGA goal to help deserving high school seniors pursue their interests and career goals. The scholarships are awarded to students who have an interest in studies related to horticulture, agriculture, environmental sciences, biology, entomology, ornithology, plant and animal sciences, wildlife and/or forestry conservation or other related fields. The scholarships are also based on academic merit, good character, service to others and/or financial need. WCMGA President, Pam Pruitt, attended the awards assembly to present our 2022 recipients, Laila Diaz and Max Mundorff, with their scholarships. Both of these students went over and beyond in meeting the qualifications. Miss Diaz plans to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and then go on to earn her law degree with a specific interest in Agriculture Business. Her ultimate goal is to become an agricultural lobbyist to increase the involvement of African American Agriculture and to lobby for small agriculture businesses in rural areas. She desires to give back to the community that has helped her become the person she is today. Mr. Mundorff plans to attend either the University of Texas in Austin or the University of Texas in Dallas to pursue a degree in environmental and/or mechanical engineering to help continue advancing and creating new renewable energy. His overall goal is to help to combat the continuation of pollution to the planet through crude energy which has led to global warming and the destruction of many ecosystems and wildlife. Through his education, he hopes to benefit humanity and take part in the change for healthier energy. We are so proud of them and wish them the very best in their journey ahead!
