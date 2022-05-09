When thinking about the wide range of films released in the collective megafranchise known as the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” many experts will argue that it’s instructive to view them as installments of a larger single narrative, more akin to episodes of a TV show than a film. There’s some truth to that, but despite the interconnectedness of the overall MCU experience, the goal is still to always act as if each film in the series is someone’s first, giving each installment a chance to shine on its own.
Sadly, that doesn’t always work. Even setting aside the narrative concerns that come with putting a standalone story smack in the middle of an ever-growing web of continuity, there’s also the relative visual flatness that comes with many of these films, and the muted color palette that infects even the most expressive of these blockbusters. Don’t get me wrong, I love an MCU adventure, but there are times when they can all feel more than a little like vaguely distinguishable products off the same assembly line, episodes of TV more than movie experiences.
Which brings us to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the latest film in the MCU machine, and the first solo outing for the title character (played with wry charm by Benedict Cumberbatch) since his debut film in 2016. By the character’s very nature, the Doctor Strange films have an opportunity to do something different with the visual language of Marvel films, but “Multiverse of Madness” also has the added advantage of filmmaker Sam Raimi, the relentlessly dynamic director behind the original “Spider-Man” trilogy. From the moment he was announced as the director for this sequel, Raimi’s involvement seemed to signal a chance for the MCU to do something new with pre-existing ingredients, to branch out into uncharted territory both visually and narratively and create a film that truly does set itself apart.
While it doesn’t always reach its destination with clarity, and it occasionally gets bogged down in various concerns of continuity and exposition, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has joyfully delivered on that promise, giving us one of the most exciting superhero films in recent memory, and a movie that feels like nothing else the MCU has ever produced.
This time around, after flirting with the multiverse during his parts of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Stephen Strange must face the idea of other worlds head-on. It seems that there’s a girl out there named America Chavez (newcomer Xochitl Gomez) whose superpower is the ability to punch portals open between universes, and someone wants to harness that power very badly. With a host of monsters and demons chasing America from universe to universe, Strange is both intrigued and frightened by the implications of what’s at stake, and sees no choice but to try and help the poor girl out. So, he plunges headlong into a new adventure that will put him back in touch with his old friend Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), see him try and make peace with his ex Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and even bring a few surprise old friends and fresh faces in from the wings.
The whole multiverse might be at stake over the course of this adventure, but Stephen’s sanity seems to be in the offing as well, particularly when we see him begin to juggle personal responsibility and attachment with his professional duties as a magical guardian of Earth. It’s here that Cumberbatch, Gomez, and Olsen start to infuse a great deal of emotional oomph into the superheroic proceedings, each proving themselves up to the task along the way. Finding fresh emotional layers in these movies is often challenging, in part because they’re just so packed with bits of plot that characters have to recite to each other in order to make anything make sense, and in part because the dialogue is often replete with winks and nods in the direction of the audience. Naturalism under those circumstances is harder than it looks, and real vulnerability is even more difficult, but all three major stars at the core of this film pull it off. Writer Michael Waldron’s screenplay is a big help, but few actors working today can sell a magic spell and a monologue about their own trauma simultaneously quite like Cumberbatch and Olsen can.
But the true greatest asset at work in “Multiverse of Madness” isn’t any of the actors. It’s Sam Raimi, one of the boldest visual thinkers in popular cinema, who pours every bit of enthusiasm and madcap energy he can muster into this film. Too many Marvel films, even the very good ones, coast by when it comes to camera work, counting on the dazzling visual effects and sheer scope of the story to carry the adventure. Raimi is both too talented and too enthusiastic for that. He pours on every trick he can think of, from daring zoom shots to dissolves to quirky transitions and even a stunning fight sequence that uses music in a way no other superhero film ever has. He hasn’t lost a step in the years since he last took on a mega-budget picture, and his personality is all over this film. It’s better for it.
Indeed, the entire MCU is better for the off-kilter, expressive choices “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” makes throughout its two-hour runtime. Whether it’s infusing more overt horror and creature feature elements into the narrative, playing with the blending of scary and funny, or wringing some real emotion out of a strange doppelganger scenario, it’s a film packed with storytelling ambition. Sometimes its reach exceeds its grasp, but when it’s really working, “Multiverse of Madness” proves to be one of the most technically impressive, and emotionally satisfying, superhero movies I’ve seen in years.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is in theaters May 6.
