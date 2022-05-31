Tallent’s Sausage will celebrate 45 years of serving the community on Saturday, June 4. They will be giving away cupcakes to mark the occasion and the first 100 customers will get a free sausage wrap. Other in-store specials will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tommy and Arleen Tallent first opened their company as a gas and grocery store in 1977 called Riverside Supermarket. Their sons John and Ron, along with Ron’s wife Arleen, expanded their meat counter to include handmade sausage that would become their signature product. The Tallents changed the business name to Tallent Sausage and Grocery in 1985 and opened their current location across the highway in October of 2000.
Ron’s daughter Ashley Tallent Roberts now runs the business with her husband Cody Roberts, and Ron acts as an advisor and consultant. They now produce 6,000 pounds of sausage each week, but have stayed true to their original method of using hardwood smoke and all-natural hog casings. The other thing that has remained central to their business model is customer service.
“The customer service that you get here is not what you would find anywhere else. I always tell our employees that customers can buy these kinds of products anywhere, but they come here for the experience. We want our customers to feel like they’re visiting friends;” said Ashley Tallent Roberts. She can normally be found out on the floor of the market, greeting customers and helping them make selections. Their cashiers, like Linda Carrell and Donna Young, are noted for their warm welcome to all visitors, and always remembering the names and product preferences of their regular customers.
Tallent’s has added new flavors to their sausage line over the last few years like Smoked Green Onion, Chipotle Swiss and Spicy Beef. Their fresh meat counter has dozens of items, and the sausage display includes ready-to-eat smoked meats and cold snacks like sliced summer sausage and cheddar. For those who still prefer to make sausage at home, Tallents sells casings and spice mixtures, and offers full-service deer processing.
Their main sausage makers, Anderson Wyatt and Robert Sanders, have been with Tallent’s for more than 10 years. Not only do they turn out large volumes of consistent product, they are frequently commended by supply reps for the cleanliness and care of their sausage-making equipment. Tallent’s employs more than 20 people, and it’s obvious to visitors that they are a cohesive team that takes pride in what they do.
Freshly remodeled in 2019, the market is a one-stop shop that has fresh produce, dairy products, baked goods, picnic supplies, beer, ice and firewood for grilling. They have a full line of cooking spices co-produced by Rio, and a house-inspired line of condiments that includes bbq sauce, queso, salsa, pickles, and salad dressings. There is also a frozen section and a hot counter that sells bbq by the pound or the plate. One of their top sellers is a signature sausage wrap that goes for just $2.99.
Tallent’s is located at 3736 Hwy 19 in Riverside. Shop online at their website: tallentsausage.com, visit them on Facebook, or call (936)594-2591 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.