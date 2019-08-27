Lydia Montgomery is a former Huntsville City Council member, a past president of the Huntsville Rotary Club, and is director of Development for University Advancement for Sam Houston State University.
Through those offices, she’s been able to impact the community by helping the people she serves.
“I work with alumni and donors, write endowments and match people’s desires to help others with scholarship programs, or something like a building or a classroom that may have endeared them to the university,” she said. “I enjoy it, you meet amazing people.”
Montgomery said she is “blown away” by the caliber of people that work there as well as the alumni.
“I help people connect their passions — art, criminal justice, sports, music, or a new building,” she said. “It impacts the university, and the students get a better experience.”
