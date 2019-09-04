Attorney Sam Moak was taught at a very young age about responsibility, and today feels a “profound obligation” to give back to the community he loves.
Currently, he serves on the Huntsville ISD School Board, is the chair of the Children’s Farmyard and Pre-K-Kindergarten Day for the Walker County Fair Association, is a member of Kiwanis, and has been involved with Fair on the Square, Ducks Unlimited, the Two Mile Sportsmen’s Association, the HHS Golf Booster Club and boy scouts.
“I grew up here,” he said. “I have always been entrepreneurial ... one day, I went into a store and was drawn to a knife case. I mentioned to my dad I would like one of those ... his response was that if I made enough money I could have one. At 5 years old, I grabbed a rake and started walking down the street asking people to rake their yard to make money.”
He still carries that pocketknife today, as it triggered his desire to help out his community. Later, because of his paper route, he went back to The Item as an adult and offered to contribute writing, because he felt he needed to give back. Growing up in the fair, or going through the school system, all spurred Moak to participate because he “felt a profound obligation to give back.
“It’s that simple,” he said. “You get an incredible sense of good will, and whatever little bit I do, I hope it affects somebody like it did me.”
