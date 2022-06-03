Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Mu Mu Omega chapter recently presented five Huntsville High School seniors with their Lucille Johnston Memorial Scholarship, named for their former member and long time HISD home economics teacher. Pictured left to right Laila Diaz-$1000.00 who will attend Prairie View A&M University, Jessica L.Williams Mu Mu Omega president, Te’Driana Winfrey$500.00 to the University of North Texas, Xiomara Sykes $500.00 to Clark Atlanta University, and Brionna Lewis $1000.00 to the University of North Texas. Not pictured, Jada Johnson $500.00 who will attend Lamar University.
