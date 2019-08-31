The Bayes Achievement Center, a private school and residential treatment program for children with serious behavioral problems, was the culmination of the dreams of 14-year-old Mitchell Bayes.
“At the age of 12, I began volunteering at a camp for special needs kids, did that for six summers, and that changed the trajectory of my life,” he said. “I fell in love with that population, and I fell in love with that dynamic army of other teenage volunteers.”
So for 26 years, the owner and founder of Bayes Achievement Center has served an underserved and largely misunderstood segment of society.
“It was during those (early) years, my coworkers and I would lay out under the stars, and start solemnizing as children do, and we dreamed of a place that these kids could be educated and be treated with kindness, dignity and respect,” he said.
Bayes said that while he nursed his dream, he began a teaching career.
“This was a lifetime dream, and I deliberately sought after experiences I felt would lead to this, and add to it,” he said. “Over the years, I worked with every kind of special need child. If I worked with something I wasn’t familiar with, I would go to the library to research it.”
“One of my goals is to be a positive asset and factor here in Huntsville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.