The new Pixar animated adventure “Lightyear” launches from what is, at its core, a very simple conceit. In 1995’s “Toy Story,” we watched a boy named Andy get extremely excited when he received a Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday. He was excited because Buzz Lightyear was the hero from his favorite movie. “Lightyear,” Pixar’s storytellers inform us, was that movie.
From there, Angus MacLane’s new film could have gone any number of directions. It could have worked as a straightforward origin story for the Space Ranger in the shiny armor, setting up every little piece of equipment on the toy we all know and love from 25 years of “Toy Story” adventures. It could have been a tongue-in-cheek sci-fi comedy meant to show us why the Buzz that steps out of that cardboard spaceship in 1995 is so cocky and given to bossing other toys around. But “Lightyear” isn’t interested in dwelling too much on the action figure version of the character we’ve all come to know. After all, the idea is to make a movie cool enough to justify kids getting excited about the action figure, not the other way around. Driven by a classic, almost throwback sci-fi adventure plot, a confident voice cast, and a host of engaging visuals, “Lightyear” manages to blast off as a story all its own, while never losing sight of why we’re showing up to watch in the first place.
Like the concept that launched the film, the plot of “Lightyear” is also, at least initially, quite straightforward. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans, moving from Captain America to another classic hero) is an experience Space Ranger assigned to an exploration vessel in distant space, until a mishap leaves the entire crew stranded on a hostile planet without enough fuel to get home. Driven by his self-imposed motto of “finish the mission,” Buzz takes it upon himself to find the right fuel formula that will allow the ship to make it off the planet, but that’s easier said than done. As time goes by, Buzz finds his singular focus on the mission at hand will cost him more than he imagined, and introduce threats he never saw coming.
If the story setup sounds basically like a half-dozen or so other sci-fi films you might have seen or heard about in the 1980s and 1990s, that’s by design. MacLane has talked in interviews about wanting to evoke the look and feel of a sci-fi blockbuster Andy and his family might have encountered in their daily lives back when “Toy Story” was a new thing, and in that respect “Lightyear” is refreshingly unmoored from the version of the character we’ve grown to love in his action figure form. Aside from a title card declaring the premise, the film doesn’t waste any time attempting to justify its existence, because it knows it doesn’t need to. The focus is entirely on Buzz’s adventure and his fellow stranded voyagers.
And it really is quite an adventure. MacLane’s desire to evoke the feel of a classic, big-budget sci-fi blockbuster shows all through “Lightyear,” from the spaceship designs to a variety of alien creatures and even a few sci-fi-heavy story developments that feel like something kids would’ve been arguing over on the playground somewhere back in 1990. There’s even room for a focus on Buzz as a character, a man tormented by the feeling that he’s letting everyone down, determined to find a way out of the mess he's in.
The world feels whole, not like a cardboard backdrop invented to justify the existence of a toy, and yet “Lightyear” also doesn’t feel all that distant from the franchise from which it came. There’s still a lot of old-fashioned Pixar fun to be had here, whether it’s through Buzz’s robot cat friend Sox (Peter Sohn) or through the way lines from the movie echo catchphrases the toy version of Buzz used way back in 1995. There’s a sense of all-ages fun permeating the big, bombastic sci-fi adventure of it all, which makes it feel authentically Pixar while never sacrificing the ambition at the heart of the story.
It's that balance, that sense of grand genre adventure mixed with Pixar family flair, that makes “Lightyear” really work not just as a “Toy Story” spinoff, but as a fun, solidly engaging film in its own right. It’s not necessarily the top of the Pixar heap, never quite rising to the sublime levels of “WALL-E” or “Up” or “Finding Nemo,” but it’s a very pleasant way to spend an afternoon at the movies, and an often thrilling experience.
‘Lightyear’ is in theaters June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.