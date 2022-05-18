Local artist Lee Jamison hosted a book signing May 17 at the Walker Education Center along with Caroline C. Crimm. “Ode to East Texas” celebrates the landscapes that influenced Jamison’s art and what he calls the peculiar historical importance of Dodge.
“Moving to Dodge was like graduate study. The way people have lifted themselves up from their difficulties. We get so used to something, we don’t think of it as being extraordinary,’” Jamison said.
Crimm opened comments in the auditorium with historical facts about the movement of the Caddo Indians, the Spanish and the French through the “Big Thicket” in the late 1600’s.
“The Spanish had no interest in the region since there was no gold to be had. Nobody knew exactly where the Texas border was at that time, so a neutral zone was created. Because the landscape provided so many places to hide, it became a haven for criminals. Early Anglo settlers found more amenable farmland moving westward, ignoring East Texas. This is why it’s so critical for someone like Lee Jamison to come along and show us all what East Texas is,” Crimm said.
Jamison followed with a presentation of regional maps, noting how Martin Palmer (later Parmer) became friends with Sam Houston in the 1830’s. Both owned land in the area and had a good relationships with native tribes. He then spoke about the influence of Eugene Barker, a prominent Texas historian born in Riverside who edited eight volumes of The Writings of Sam Houston 1813-1863. Also noted was the original train depot in Phelps, named after the Phelps-Dodge Construction Company that built part of the Great Northern Railroad.
Part of what drove Jamison to create the book was the realization in 2018 that he was the only East Texas landscape artist to enter work in regional shows. His desire to bring more exposure to the north end of East Texas while reconnecting with works and people from his earlier career became the nucleus of the book. In collaboration with Jamison, Caroline C. Crimm, retired SHSU history professor and leader of Historic Tours of Texas wrote the introduction for “Ode to East Texas”.
Jamison has lived in East Texas for roughly 45 years. Aside from numerous shows in the region, he has been featured at William Reeves Fine Art and rotates frequently at Foltz Gallery, both in Houston. In Huntsville, his work has been shown at the Wynne Home, the Lowman Student Center Art Gallery, and is currently at Scott Johnson Elementary. Jamison has also painted murals in each Sunday school room at First United Methodist Church.
Paintings highlighted in the book are on show through May 28 at the Walker Education Center gallery, located at 1402 19th Street. Open hours to view the exhibit, “Ode to East Texas, Hidden in Plain View” are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 4:30 pm, and Sundays from noon to 4:30 pm. The book can be purchased locally at the museum gift shop, online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble, and in an electronic version through Google Books. Contact Jude’ Lee Routh, Curator of Exhibits at the Sam Houston Museum to purchase paintings by Jamison.
