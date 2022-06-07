On the second day of June, the largest class to ever complete the Huntsville Leadership Institute program gathered at Elkins Lake for their graduation ceremony and dinner. HLI Class #40 raised over $10k in funds for the SAAFE House, exceeding all previous fundraising efforts in the HLI program. They also created strong friendships and made important connections during their nine months as a class.
For forty years, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce has sponsored HLI in order to develop a diverse group of leadership candidates from across Walker County. Networking and creating relationships between participants and the Huntsville community are the main focus of the program.
“For outsiders coming into the community, this was one of the best ways to be introduced to Huntsville. Ray (Hernandez) and Laura (Green) did a fantastic job. They try to assemble different parts of the community. I know it’s not by accident,” said Ian Gibson, member of HLI Class #40. Gibson and his wife Lindsay moved to Huntsville from Nacogdoches with their two children nine months ago.
“We got to see major parts of the city and how they are connected. It’s important to know what makes our community run,” said Gibson.
This group identified a need and then networked with cohorts and community members to secure donations. The project was called Operation Raised Garden. Class #40 set out to raise $3500 to build a garden as a healthy supplement to the current food supply at SAAFE House. This simultaneously gave the residents an ongoing project of their own to care for and learn from. Also included in the plan was building a sidewalk to connect the old location to the new SAAFE House, which was part of their expansion in 2021.
“You exceeded the expectations we set, raising over ten thousand dollars, the largest amount raised by any class in this organization in 40 years,” said Ray Hernandez. Hernandez is the CEO of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, and a member of HLI Class #40.
The class was able to get donated steel to create longer lasting garden beds. Iron Brothers constructed and delivered the containers. Plans and tools were donated by Kim’s Home and Garden Center. Soil was provided by Landscaper’s Pride and class member Tommy Jackson transported it to the site. A picnic table and bench were donated by the Career and Technical Education program from Huntsville Independent School District. They also created a PR team and organized Operation Jail Break as a fundraising event to maintain the garden. The event raised $10,125.
Clint McLaren, committee member and representative of Weisner Chevrolet, was given a special gift in thanks for arranging transportation for the class. He also congratulated the class on their achievements.
“The things that you’ve done are truly impressive. What you’ve done for the SAAFE House will benefit them for years to come,” McLeran said. Residents at SAAFE House have already been able to harvest vegetables, learn healthy recipes, and practice gardening tips.
During her speech at the ceremony, HLI Chair Kimberly Weiser said, “I hope you found value. I hope you leave informed about our community, and most importantly, having found the inspiration to serve”. HLI has an alumni organization with more than 700 members. Annual dues provide scholarships to local students and contribute to charitable organizations in Walker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.