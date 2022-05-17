When a tree fell and damaged the playground equipment at the housing complex on Martin Luther King Drive last February, the kids were left without a safe place to play. The playground that has replaced it is even better than expected, thanks to the efforts of Dewana Harding and her staff at the local Housing Authority. A combination of funds received from the insurance claim after last winter’s storm and HUD enabled this project to build a new playground with more for the kids than the original.
Even with adequate funding, the project was delayed by supply chain issues until just a few weeks ago. Once the equipment finally arrived, assembly and installation only took about a week. HHA celebrated the official opening of the playscape on Friday with ‘Swing Into Summer”.
It was clear from the smiles of kids and parents at the event they were happy to be able to access this playscape just a short walk from their doorsteps. Volunteers from Delta Sigma Theta were also smiling with pride as they served hot dogs to guests who came out to celebrate. According to Roslyn Daniels, who has been with the Delta’s Alumni Chapter since 2016, it’s all about service.
“We do whatever we can in the community to serve. We want people to know that when they see these colors, we are here to assist.”, said Daniels. Delta Sigma Theta is a historically African American sorority founded by college educated women dedicated to serving their communities. Shanitra Dennis reccently joined the sorority. Kristal Rabb, who has been a member since 2008 explained that project is especially close to her heart because she was a former employee at the Housing Authority.
“I am committed to this community,” said Rabb.
She worked with Director Dewana Harding more than a decade ago, but still serves at events in this complex with her sorority sisters throughout the year. Harding began working for the Housing Authority 19 years ago, and has been the director for 16 years.
“It’s rewarding to be able to house those with disabilities and those who have been displaced. The gratitude I receive from them feels good,” Harding said.
Her affinity for the residents and concern for their wellbeing was apparent as she shared future plans for an exercise area and pointed out the police substation and security cameras installed for their safety.
Sally Dowis, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Huntsville Housing Authority also attended the event.
“I am so excited for the residents to have the playground completed. It’s been a long time coming. This is a community, and we want to provide more for them to do together,” Howis said.
Snow cones were provided by New Orleans Style Sno Balls and the Huntsville Housing Public Faciliy Corporation assisted with funding for food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.