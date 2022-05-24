Laughs, giggles, and shrieks of delight were the background soundtrack at Flick and Float on Friday night. All ages came out for a free viewing of “Sing 2”, sponsored by the City of Huntsville at the Frank D. “Pancho” Roberts Aquatic Center. Parents seemed more captivated by the movie than the kids as they relaxed on lounge chairs and benches. Many guests were proudly sporting new swimsuits and beach towels to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer.
Kristy Wheeler, Recreation Coordinator for the Department of Parks and Leisure said “I’m just so excited. I believe this is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had”. Flick and Float has been offered to the public for more than ten years. The event will take place again in August to celebrate the end of summer.
A constant breeze was present as people sipped drinks and enjoyed snacks from the concession stand. Lifeguards switched posts several times and kept a vigilant watch on the swimmers. They only had to give a few whistle warnings for those little ones who couldn’t stop running. The kids were pretty well behaved, even though it was clear how excited they were to be at the pool.
Some of them barely took notice of the movie because they were so involved in diving to the bottom, jumping off the edge to see who could make the biggest splash, or just bobbing up and down with their friends. They were all incredibly busy doing what kids are meant to do. Even teenagers were hopping and skipping to and from the water to their parents, only pausing to ask for funds to get snacks.
After the last two years of homeschooling and shutdowns related to the pandemic, this seemed to mark an important milestone. This evening provided a few hours of respite from the chaos and uncertainty of the outside world. The simplicity of taking in a lighthearted and hopeful movie while their kids laughed and played felt like the best medicine anyone could prescribe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.