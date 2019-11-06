Keeping It Fresh

One of the core values that I have is to take whatever I have, present it to the Lord and he multiplies it, is a common phrase that Five Loaves Deli owner Judy Owens lives by. It’s only fitting that she named her family-owned restaurant after bible verse, Matthew 14:13-21, in which Jesus multiplies five loaves of bread and two fish to feed 5,000 men.
Five Loaves Deli has been apart of the Owens family for 16 years, run by matriarch Judy, her husband Charlie and their five kids.
“We’ve always enjoyed creating food together…our constant conversation is ‘what are you cooking tonight?’ and just expanding our palate,” Owens said.
The lengthy menu has been developed as a family over the years, gradually cultivating an eclectic collection of dishes created mostly by Owens with accompaniments from her children.
“We like creating new menus together, new food items to try out … I always have to have one of (my kids) come in and sample it and ask ‘What do you think about this?,’ and that’s how we’ve grown our menu because we have such a love of different kinds of foods and that’s what we love doing together,” Owens said, adding that her son is currently experimenting with Ethiopian foods.
“We especially love Asian foods because they seem to be a lot healthier,” Owens said, sharing one of her more recent fusions, a play on a Korean BBQ sandwich, or in this case, a Korean Delta BBQ sandwich, adding homage to the large Asian influence she grew up with in the Mississippi Delta.
Owens notes that she has always been “fascinated with everyone’s foods,” remembering her first college roommate being from Lebanon and how that friendship helped develop Owens’ palate for the fresh, rich flavors of Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisines.
“My grandmother always said that she never found a food that I didn’t like,” Owens said.
Made-from-scratch foods are a must in the Five Loaves kitchen, as is an emphasis on healthy food options with a multitude of vegetables, which Owens attributes to her upbringing.
Ask anyone in Huntsville where the go-to place for healthy foods is, and a resounding vote for Five Loaves Deli has unofficially deemed the family business the clear winner, with a lengthy menu for everyone. Keto bowls were perfected by Owens’ own past pursuing the diet, as were vegetarian options, reflecting an earlier time in her life – now she enjoys the avocado bowl with extra bacon. Vegan options were added with family friends in mind, providing something for everybody.
“Our sourdough bread is vegan – except, of course, for the jalapeño cheddar which they throw in … it’s really delicious, everyone loves it, they don’t care that it’s vegan or not, but it’s there for people who do,” Owens said.
The restaurant – starting out with a few sandwiches and one small room – has expanded over the years to include what was once a dance studio next door, and a menu that is bursting at the seams.
“We basically started out with a few sandwiches and expanded to ‘I can’t get anymore on my menu,’” Owens said, though she added that it’s rare that she will drop something off. Her faithful customers know what they want, and who is she to deny them?
Owens’ infinite love of creating and trying new ideas has overflowed from a packed menu of increasingly smaller fonts to four specials boards propped up next to the counter, permanent fixtures of the restaurant with her constant tinkering.
Owens tells of a pecan pie bread pudding that is currently in the works for the holiday season, adding to her ever growing collection of bread pudding recipes all based on iconic southern desserts – think moon pie and banana pudding interpretations.
“My favorite thing is looking up recipes. Because we have branded ourselves as a southern delicatessen, I always like to go back to my roots and that’s why we have a sandwich now that is named for my grandmother,” Owens said.
The Mary Frances is carefully composed of gluten-free corn cakes, plated with vegan black eyed pea hummus and coleslaw made of collard greens in true southern fashion, each ingredient holding a memory from the Delta.
“A lot of my recipes I kind of base off of what I grew up with her, the corn cakes we had every meal. She was always so picky about her bread, if it stuck to the pan she was devastated, it had to be just perfect all of the time,” Owens remembered.
Owens’ slow southern drawl paints a picture of life in the Delta and all things good; being a child curled up in a grandmother’s lap and sweet cornbread crumbling in between fingers. Her eyes light up with the memories, and mine with thoughts of delicious foods.
“We would sit on the front porch and shell peas and I always liked sitting with (my grandmother and great aunt) listening to them chat and it was very comforting … I think that’s where we get ‘comfort food’ from, it inspires all of those comforting feelings,” Owens said.
Owens is currently focusing on returning to these roots and reigniting her love of southern food in the restaurant, similar to the dishes she grew up cooking in the kitchen with her grandmother in the Mississippi Delta.
Family recipes are produced and reinvented throughout the Five Loaves Deli’s menu. Cozy and inviting, the walls radiate a warm yellow as sunflowers hang alongside mason jars from the chandeliers above, mirroring the welcoming southern flavor her cooking is known for.
Family photos, memorabilia and letters are protected under glass table tops, a small glimpse transporting customers back to the Mississippi Delta, piecing together the flavors of the food and the roots of the restaurant.
Owens sits relaxed in the back corner of the room, slightly perched on a bar-height stool, overlooking the Huntsville staple that she created with her family from the ground-up.
“I think we create around us what we love,” Owens said simply.