Keeping Huntsville healthy

For health-conscious Huntsville residents, one local health club goes above and beyond to meet all their fitness needs.
Iron Works Health Club was purchased in 2011 by Chuck and Susan Miller of Houston, looking to bring a full-service health club to the community.
“When we found that the club was for sale, we knew Huntsville was the place to set our roots. We came from a small town and wanted to get back to that type of atmosphere,” owner Susan Miller said. “We believe that we offer something for everyone. When you walk into Iron Works you will see all walks of life coming together with one common goal, to get or stay healthy and fit.”
Chuck has been in the hospitality business since 1991, working in the accounting department for a major health club and a golf club in the Houston area. Susan has always wanted to help people within the health field and is certified in spin/cycle, Tabata high intensity interval training (H.I.I.T.), water aerobics, group exercise and yoga.
“We realize the importance of creating healthy habits and acknowledge how busy our members are in their daily lives,” Susan added. We bring decades of experience and that is why we offer all the amenities we do with no additional cost, and that is what sets us apart from our competitors.”
Among the amenities offered to members are a heated pool, private saunas, a basketball court, a racquetball court, a women’s only workout area and over 65 group fitness classes each week, with a knowledgeable staff of personal trainers and a supervised kids zone for busy parents looking for a workout. Group classes offered at the club include yoga, Zumba, H.I.I.T., spin/cycling, extreme fitness, bootcamps, water aerobics, silversneakers/active agers and classes for kids 12-and-under.
“Our number one priority is our customers and as owners we try to get to know as many of our members as possible,” Susan said. “There is not another gym within a 30-mile radius that offers everything that we do. We believe that is why members travel from surrounding counties to come and workout with us.”
Iron Works offers discounts for city and county employees, students, teachers, SHSU faculty, first responders and military. The club also offers personal training packages at competitive prices.
“We are very fortunate to maintain approximately 4,500 members and we are thankful for each one,” Miller added. “We have many members who are seeing great results in their overall health due to their dedication here at Iron Works. We are committed to creating an environment that is comfortable and fits everyone’s needs.”