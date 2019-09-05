Huntsville is home, and Sherrel “Woody” Woods wants to keep his home looking good and prosperous.
Woods is chairperson of the Huntsville Planning Commission, as well as a member of the Parks and Recreation board. He is a member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Huntsville, president of the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, president of the McAdams Cemetery Association and serves on the board of Community Services Credit Union. He is also active in First Christian Church and is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
“I come from a family of pioneers of the area, my family goes back to the Republic of Texas,” he said. “Maybe community service is inbred, part of my DNA.”
Woods said he owes his success and life to Walker County, and wants to return the favor.
“I feel that since I was raised and educated in the community, and so was my wife and children ... giving back is important,” he said. “I’ve always loved this community, and never want to leave.”
