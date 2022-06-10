It’s impossible to make a sequel to 1993’s “Jurassic Park” that can match the power and pure awe of that film, and we know that because Steven Spielberg himself directed the first sequel with “The Lost World” and couldn’t pull it off. There’s a unique spectacle in that first film that can’t be recaptured, no matter how big the dinosaurs get or how much action you pack into the follow-ups, and that’s mostly OK. The “Jurassic” sequels are at their best when they don’t try to recapture what the first film did, and instead lean into territory of their own. Like life itself, if the story is going to survive, it has to evolve.
And the last installment in the series, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” definitely evolved, ending things with a cliffhanger that set dinosaurs loose in the real world, raising the stakes for the eventual sequel. Now that sequel, “Jurassic World Dominion,” is finally here, and it brings with it not just the promise of bigger and weirder dinosaur encounters, but a reunion of the original film’s cast to boot. There’s so much potential there, and the film’s entire marketing machine has been devoted to making sure we know that.
Sadly, all that potential is squandered. Scattershot, chaotic, and driven by a plot that simply drops all the promise of the last film in favor of something else, “Jurassic World Dominion” is a thoroughly disappointing blockbuster in just about every respect.
It’s been four years since the events of the last film, and while dinosaurs walk the planet, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) are doing their best to protect them. But as much as they care about the dinos, Owen and Claire are spending even more time working to protect Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), the human clone they discovered at the end of the last film. Maisie’s DNA is valuable to all the wrong people, and so they have to keep her secret, no matter how much Maisie is determined to wander off.
Meanwhile, a shady tech conglomerate has built a European dinosaur preserve devoted to the study of the creatures, many of which have been rounded up into its secluded valley facility. As is always the case with these stories, though, the tech conglomerate turns out to be up to no good, something Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) figures out before anyone else. To stop it, she reaches out to her old friends Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and heads off to infiltrate the secluded location that happens to house a bunch of dinosaurs. What could possibly go wrong?
These two stories are, of course, designed to eventually converge so that the new cast can meet the old, and so that they can all have a few adventures involving dinosaurs. Well, I say “designed,” but the final product feels more like something haphazardly thrown together than carefully assembled. The actual mechanism driving the plot has little to do with dinosaurs at all, and is so ludicrous that you’d think it might come back around to actually being fun. It doesn’t. Instead it all feels like a means to an end, not a story so much as a circumstance designed to make one specific thing happen.
But even that one specific thing, the mash-up of “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” that allows Neill, Dern, and Goldblum to reconvene, is handled clumsily and with little in the way of flash. Director Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first “Jurassic World” film and produced the second, barely slows the plot train down long enough for us to even enjoy the moments of fan-pleasing nostalgia, let alone to draw any real character or heart out of them. Goldblum, Dern, and Neill are all doing their best, along with the rest of the cast, but there’s nothing to latch on to. It’s a film caught in a current of its own messy contrivances, moving forward simply because it has to, with no regard for any real development or growth. Things happen because they have to happen. Characters change their minds simply because they need to explain to other characters, and to the audience, that they’ve changed their minds. Even the dinosaurs, reduced to random creature encounters like video game characters in this installment, can’t evoke any real sense of awe or even humor. They’re just…there.
It's hard to watch “Jurassic World Dominion,” a film which opens with a reminder that dinosaurs are now living among humans and affecting the civilized world in a way they never have before, and wonder why it didn’t take another path. All the promise of the last film’s ending is, if not ignored, then at least shrugged away in favor of another plot that’s anemic, overly convoluted, and far too focused on where it ends up than where it’s going along the way. It’s a film made up of one missed opportunity after another, and that makes it the weakest installment in this long-running series of blockbusters, a fossilized shell of what used to be that was probably better left buried.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is in theaters June 10.
