Gracie Humaita Gym, in conjunction with the City of Huntsville, is holding a free self-defense class for women. Co-owned by Phil Riggs and Andy Yount, the gym offers classes for adults and children using the curriculum of Master Royler Gracie to teach jiu jitsu in the Humaita style. The class will take place from 1-3 p.m. on June 18.
“Women might be intimidated to step on the mat with a man, but that’s the point of being there. To gain confidence. Self-defense can be as simple as getting away, which is why we wanted to offer this class to women in the Huntsville community,” said Phil Riggs. As a follow-up to the first class, Gracie Humaita instructors will offer three more self-defense classes on consecutive Saturdays. Coach Chance Norman is a black belt. Andy Yount is a second-degree black belt.
Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was created as a means of self-defense and survival in life-threatening situations, allowing a smaller, weaker individual to overcome an attack from a larger and stronger attacker. Helio Gracie, the founder of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, spent his life developing and refining the self-defense techniques of Jiu-Jitsu to be effective in a real-life situation.
Through the use of technique, timing, and leverage; men, women, children of all ages, shapes,sizes and athletic ability can defend themselves with maximum efficiency and minimal effort.
According to Kristy Wheeler, who attended this class in March, “It was very educational. I took away one move that really stuck with me. You will definitely leave feeling more safe”.
Class size is limited to 25 guests. Women interested in attending the class are asked to pre-register by contacting Kristy Wheeler at 936-294-5721 or via email at kwheeler@huntsvilletx.gov. Gracie Humaita Huntsville is located at 227 Hwy 75 North, Suite 240, across from Iron Works.
