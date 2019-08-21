In 1975, John Hobbs arrived in Texas from New York, learning lessons about heat, humidity, helping and Huntsville.
“It was a culture shock coming into Texas weather in a lime green John Travolta three-piece leisure suit, platform shoes and everything,” he said. “I had long red hair at the time. ... That was 44-45 years ago.”
Hobbs joined the Fire Department, and said he’s been blessed to have worked around really great people.
“My career has spanned quite a few decades,” he said. “My goal is to continue until I go to the funeral home. I hope that’s a 73-year career.”
Hobbs said he was 17 when he arrived ... coming to accept a job he was offered by his brother Mike. From there, he began an odyssey of service.
“I learned a lot here, and grew up a lot with the people I worked with — good, honest, hard-working Americans, and I learned those values. You learn to care about the different people around you. Making a difference in someone’s life — that’s cool.”
Hobbs backs organizations that are deeply involved in the community, as well as the Chamber and local politicians. He is a member of the Walker County EMS and CERT teams. He also operates a mowing business that offers help to area agencies.
“I’m a firm believer you need to give back to the community to make it the best community,” he said. “We have to stick together to get out of harm’s way. I’m proud to be one of the spokes in the wheel that keeps the town safe. This is home.”
