The historic, two-story rock home, originally constructed by O.A. & Edith Willhoite, sits on a peaceful, rolling landscape at the edge of the Avenues, and it packs quite the history.
Driving up, one will notice the canopy of magnolia trees in the front yard, along with a gorgeous walkway leading to a stunning archway, providing the perfect welcome. The magnolia trees were planted by renowned politician Thomas H, Ball, who had a home on the site during the early 1900’s.
And that is just the start of it.
The Willhoite’s built the one-of-a-kind English Tudor style home on Avenue P in 1938 along with their brother Paul. The home’s design was modeled after a rock house on Enfield Road in Austin — a house that the Willhoite’s would soon own.
The exterior details historic West Texas rock that was hand-selected by masons through an agreement with W.H. Archer. The stone work — along with the petrified wood — makes for a unique look that is hard to find in modern architecture.
Inside, the front door opens to a large living room, which contains a fireplace built with the same rock that graces the exterior of the home. Up the narrow staircase sits three of the four bedrooms, including a gorgeous master bedroom that looks out onto the historic trees.
The first level, which has an open-floor plan, also contains a large dining room and a newer kitchen with gorgeous wood cabinets. In the back of the house sits a study, which was added onto the house after its original construction.
Walking out the kitchen door and through a small breezeway sits a quaint two-car garage underneath a one-bedroom apartment, which has the same feel of the original homestead.
“This is such an amazing home ... It is not only gorgeous, but also sits in one of the most desirable locations in Huntsville,” the home’s realtor Sherri Barrett said.
This home is a great example of historic architecture. If you love this home as much as we did, this home is available through Emblem Properties. For more information or for a tour, contact (936) 662-6386.
