Because of the efforts of her mother and people around her, Sheryl Miller was pushed to grow, and now pushes the people she leads.
However, it was during Hurricane Ike in 2008 that her passion for ministry and job combined in the most effective way.
“The hotel was sold out for the week,” she said. “We got to the hotel, saw the news, and we never went home for the week.”
Miller and the staff kept an information room downstairs, to give briefings on travel and accommodations. After a while, with people trapped, it got a little claustrophobic and tensions were growing, so Miller said her team got creative to keep people happy.
“We were on a perpetual wheel of people in the hallway crying, tensions running high. So one morning, I ran into a minister who was here, and I asked him to pray,” she said. “I looked over at one lady, she was just crying; other people were asking questions, so I told them to look around the room. I said every one is here for the same reason, and none of us are untouchable. But I want you to look around the room at everyone here. We did a reality check. It became a bonding experience. Four of those families come and stay here every year because of that situation.”
Helping the community is what is most important to Miller.
“I love ministry; probably because of my mother,” she said. “For some people, they don’t have accessibility to certain things, and without that, they become lost.”
