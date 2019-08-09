An unlikely pairing has given Bert Lyle, owner and operator of The Facemaker salon and spa, an opportunity to help not only those who have suffered setbacks, but help those who are fortunate as well.
Through the salon, Lyle sponsored a Bible study, which became the Bridge Ministry. The group goes to Houston once a month to help the homeless living under a bridge on Interstate 45 with food, clothing, shelter, blankets, or whatever they need physically to get by.
“We’re helping any where from 100 to 300 people at a time, but the 30 to 75 college kids that go with me are being helped, too,” Lyle said. “I took a few kids down there in a van full of clothing and it was gone in minutes. We started doing that every month, because there was a real need. The kids realize they very blessed, and come away less entitled.”
Lyle said another ministry was started 6 months ago in San Antonio by a group of students from here that moved there.
Lyle said many of the attendees of The Truth — the Bible study class — were spoiled, which, he said, was just like he was at that age.
“I was selfish, and I came to faith at age 37, and started realizing I needed to be giving back instead of thinking about me,” Lyle said. “God did that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.